PORCH PIRATE

Man uses his security camera to send package thief packing

EMBED </>More Videos

Missouri man uses the alarm on his security camera to scare package thief.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri --
Four years ago, someone broke into Wayne Gassmann's south Kansas City house and stole a TV and some electronics. So he installed Ring cameras, in case anyone tried to steal his property again.

"I knew it was a large item. So I was like, well, I better keep a close eye on my house," said Gassman

The cameras are what kept Gassmann's newly delivered 34-inch monitor from being stolen.

WDAF reports that Gassmann was Christmas shopping in Colorado, and got a notification from his Ring camera app.

The surveillance video shows a man casually stroll up and pick up the box.

"I waited until he was close to the box and quickly got on the app and hit the alarm button and he took off running," said Gassmann.

"He backed out of my driveway like a madman. I was really surprised someone didn't hit him."

Gassmann shared the video on social media and sent it to Kansas City police who say video recordings help them solve crimes.

Gassmann hopes the actions in this video send a strong warning.

"Bad guys need to realize you can't get away with this stuff," said Gassmann
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
porch piratesurveillance videosurveillance cameraMissouri
PORCH PIRATE
Homeowner confronts possible porch pirates for taking packages
Porch pirate steals from bride-to-be and trashes loot on street
Suspected Richmond porch thieves used U-Haul to take items
Man snatches puppy from front yard while owner is home
More porch pirate
Top Stories
Bush 4141: Step inside Pres. George HW Bush's final ride
Texas-sized crowds witness Pres. George HW Bush's final ride
FLYOVER FOR 41: Navy jets roar at Pres. Bush's burial site
Star athletes and celebrities celebrate Pres. Bush in Houston
Pres. George HW Bush buried at presidential library
Houston says final farewell to Pres. George HW Bush
Houston Weather: Flash Flood Watch Friday and Saturday
George P. Bush remembers 'Gampy' at funeral
Show More
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
George HW Bush reveals funeral plans in intimate video diary
Bush 4141 flattens coins on way to College Station
Texans announce guests for Bob McNair's 'celebration of life'
Whitney Mercilus named finalist for NFL Man of the Year
More News