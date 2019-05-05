Man tried to run people over before crashing into home, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after officers say he tried to run over a group of people in northeast Houston.The driver then hit several vehicles, an above ground pool and crashed into the side of a home.The crash happened Sunday just after 1 a.m. on Lee Street and Carr Street."He starts to go in reverse. I jump on the side, I'm holding on outside. I'm just going off on him. I'm trying to make him stop, grabbing him by his throat. He dragged me," a witness said.Witnesses say it all started after an argument.