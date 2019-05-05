HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after officers say he tried to run over a group of people in northeast Houston.
The driver then hit several vehicles, an above ground pool and crashed into the side of a home.
The crash happened Sunday just after 1 a.m. on Lee Street and Carr Street.
"He starts to go in reverse. I jump on the side, I'm holding on outside. I'm just going off on him. I'm trying to make him stop, grabbing him by his throat. He dragged me," a witness said.
Witnesses say it all started after an argument.
Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Man tried to run people over before crashing into home, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News