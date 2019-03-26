Man tried to find hitman to kill his wife: Troopers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to find someone to kill his wife.While there are still very few details, court documents say Ryan Lane told a friend last week that he wanted his wife killed.State troopers intervened, and documents say an undercover officer approached the 47-year-old husband with an offer to do the job.Lane was arrested March 20 after he allegedly arranged a meeting with the undercover officer.He is charged with solicitation of capital murder.