Motorcyclist survives crash that sent him flying 80 feet

EMBED </>More Videos

A local motorcycle rider survived a violent crash that sent him flying 80 feet in North Hills.

Warning: Some viewers may find this video disturbing.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
A motorcycle rider survived a violent crash that sent him flying 80 feet.

Shocking video shows a car turn into the path of the motorcycle. The impact sent the rider into the air before he lands on the sidewalk.

The crash happened on Veterans Day, just outside U.S. Marine veteran George Ramirez's home.

Ramirez said he heard the crash and ran outside to help stop the victim from bleeding until paramedics arrived.

The 20-year-old motorcyclist suffered two collapsed lungs, a fractured pelvis and damaged spleen. The young man is now breathing on his own and is expected to survive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
motorcycle accidentcaught on cameracrashNorth HillsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy taken in north Texas
Woman accused of illegal injections out of W. Houston office
HORSE DRAGGED: Video captures truck yanking animal
Realtor's racy photos getting eyes on home listing
Behavioral psychiatrist analyzing Santa Fe HS accused shooter
TURN TO TED: Rusting washer makes clothes dirtier than before
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Houston restaurants begin tossing romaine lettuce after alert
Show More
$30,000 in donations for struggling family now in limbo
Life with the migrant caravan in Tijuana, Mexico
2 arrested for illegal massage services at spa in Richmond
Texans great Arian Foster ascends to new life as Bobby Feeno
Black Friday shoppers line up at Best Buy in the Woodlands
More News