A motorcycle rider survived a violent crash that sent him flying 80 feet.Shocking video shows a car turn into the path of the motorcycle. The impact sent the rider into the air before he lands on the sidewalk.The crash happened on Veterans Day, just outside U.S. Marine veteran George Ramirez's home.Ramirez said he heard the crash and ran outside to help stop the victim from bleeding until paramedics arrived.The 20-year-old motorcyclist suffered two collapsed lungs, a fractured pelvis and damaged spleen. The young man is now breathing on his own and is expected to survive.