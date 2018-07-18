BAD DATE: Man steals woman's car on date, takes her godsister to drive-in

EMBED </>More Videos

Kelton Griffin allegedly stole a woman's car while out on a date with her and then drove her godsister to a drive-in. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MEMPHIS, Tennessee --
A Memphis woman has a doozy of a terrible date story.

A man stole her car while they were out on a date and then used it to take out her godsister, WREG reported.

Faith Pugh says a man she knew from high school asked her to dinner, then showed up for their date without a car.

So they took her Volvo.

The man, Kelton Griffin, asked her to stop at a gas station and get him a cigar.

She went inside to buy it.

When she came out, her date and her car were gone.

Pugh's mother picked her up and they used GPS to track her car.

They followed the signal to a drive-in theater.

Pugh says that's where she found her car and the guy -- with her godsister on a date.

They called police and Griffin was arrested on the spot.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car theftdatingcrimeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in Katy mother's drive-by shooting
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
WATCH LIVE: UTHealth experts discuss sports-related injuries
Houston officials often choose what to release to public
Carmelo Anthony trade sets potential Houston move in motion
FBI pulls Hells Angels leader out of home in his underwear
Couple accused of stealing over $300 in groceries from Kroger
Man allegedly stabbed son's grandmother 14 times in La Porte
Show More
Mom found guilty of neglecting to get care for her special needs son
Naked man allegedly found in car outside grocery store
Ex-press secretary for Houston mayor indicted over emails
Referee paying $100 for videos of parents behaving badly
4 indicted with murder in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
More News