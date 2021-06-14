stabbing

HPD questioning woman after man stabbed to death in west Houston hotel room

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was found stabbed in the chest in a west Houston hotel died Monday morning.

Houston police were called to the HomeTowne Studios Hotel on Highway 6 near Westheimer around 1:00 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man stabbed, lying in a walkway on the third floor of the hotel.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

"What we know at this point is that there was a male that was deceased and a female that stayed in the same room here at this location," Officer Jason Escobar said. "What we do know from witnesses is that there was a disturbance inside of the room that possibly led outside."

Police are questioning the woman who was with the victim. She reportedly told police the victim is her husband.

Detectives don't believe anyone else was involved in the stabbing.
