Brothers assaulted by suspects involved in earlier accident in southwest Houston, police say

A man was followed by three men in a pickup truck after they got into an accident in southwest Houston, police said. That's when the man called his brother for help.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who woke up to help his brother who had been involved in a car accident was seriously hurt in a stabbing in southwest Houston, according to police.

It all started Sunday night when one of the men got into a car accident with a red pickup truck on Hillcroft. The three men inside the pickup truck started following the man, police said.

That man started driving home while calling his brother for help. When the man's brother arrived to the 6700 block of De Moss, a fight broke out between the brothers and the men in the pickup, police said.

Officials said the man who showed up to his brother's rescue was stabbed in the chest and hit in the head, and the man involved in the accident was also assaulted.

They were both taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The men in the red truck took off and police are still looking for them.