Man shot twice during carjacking in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a carjacker who shot a man twice and stole the Mustang he was driving.

The driver was coming home from the store Saturday morning when he was approached by a man at an apartment complex on the South Loop and Wayside.

The man was driving his girlfriend's 2018 black Ford Mustang when the suspect walked up and attacked him.

"He pulled him out of his vehicle, threw him on the ground and shot him twice," Houston Police Department Lt. Ronnie Wilkins said. " One bullet hit him in the leg, one grazed his forehead."

The victim was transported to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

Police are still searching for the carjacker.
