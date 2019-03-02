Man shot to death while riding in car in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man shot to death in northwest Harris County.The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting on Fry and Saums Road around 2:30 a.m.Deputies say a passenger was shot in the head while riding in a red pickup truck.The driver of the pickup truck, who was not injured, told deputies that a dark colored sedan pulled next to their vehicle and started shooting.Investigators say this incident was not caused by road rage, and they are still working to find a motive.