Man shot in jaw at gas station in northwest Harris County

Deputies are investigating what led to a man being shot in the jaw in the parking lot of a gas station in northwest Harris County.Investigators say the shooting happened overnight at a gas station in the 6200 block of Brittmoore.The victim, who detectives say is in his late teens to early 20s, was with his girlfriend when he was shot and drove himself to Overlook, about a half mile away.Deputies found a handgun on the ground.Police are now talking to the girlfriend, who called 911.The man was alert and conscious when he was taken to Ben Taub Hospital.At this point there is no suspect or motive.