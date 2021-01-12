Police find several pounds of marijuana outside SW Houston Ojos Locos where man was shot and killed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several pounds of marijuana were discovered after a man was shot multiple times outside a sports bar in southwest Houston.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday outside Ojos Locos Cantina on the Southwest Freeway near Bissonnet.

Houston police say at least two people fired several rounds in the parking lot, which was packed at the time.

One man was hit and pronounced dead at Ben Taub Hospital, police say.

There were dozens of shell casings and bullet holes everywhere, including two vehicles shot and a cell phone store with shattered windows.

Investigators say they found eight to 10 pounds of marijuana at the scene.

Since there were so many witnesses who ran off, HPD is asking anyone who was there to call Houston Crime Stoppers.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmarijuanabarhouston police departmentshootingdrugman shotman killed
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Innocent woman killed in crash after woman runs red light
Tensions 'dangerously high' as Trump heads to the valley  
Leaders to gather for town hall to answer vaccine questions
Texas Legislature 2021 session: 5 things to watch
US asking states to vaccinate everyone over 65, not hold back 2nd dose
Businesses, banks cut ties with Trump for promoting violence
Officials: Manatee in Florida had 'Trump' scraped on back
Show More
More COVID-19 vaccines needed to open mega sites, mayor says
Texas' vaccine rollout lagging for 3 reasons, Abbott says
Toddler gets face stitches after dog bites her in restaurant
Light freeze could bring freezing fog in the morning
Fact check: Impeachment alone wouldn't ban Trump from 2024 run
More TOP STORIES News