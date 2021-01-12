Police find several pounds of marijuana outside SW Houston Ojos Locos where man was shot and killed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several pounds of marijuana were discovered after a man was shot multiple times outside a sports bar in southwest Houston.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday outside Ojos Locos Cantina on the Southwest Freeway near Bissonnet.
Houston police say at least two people fired several rounds in the parking lot, which was packed at the time.
One man was hit and pronounced dead at Ben Taub Hospital, police say.
There were dozens of shell casings and bullet holes everywhere, including two vehicles shot and a cell phone store with shattered windows.
Investigators say they found eight to 10 pounds of marijuana at the scene.
Since there were so many witnesses who ran off, HPD is asking anyone who was there to call Houston Crime Stoppers.
Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
