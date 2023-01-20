Man found shot to death after car crash in Houston's East End, 2 young suspects detained, HPD says

The HPD helicopter managed to spot the suspects hiding under a car after body heat was detected. They're possibly teenagers and may be as young as 15 years old, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is dead and two suspects are in police custody after more than a dozen shots were fired in the middle of an East End neighborhood.

The victim was found in a car that crashed into a tree. Investigators said the suspects are possibly teenagers and may be as young as 15 years old.

Houston police were called to Eastwood Street and Bell Street, not far from Lantrip Elementary School, for a shooting in progress call just before 2 a.m. Friday.

Officers reportedly responded to the scene quickly, but the victim, a Hispanic man in his 20s, was already dead.

According to detectives, the victim was driving a gray car that came to a stop when it crashed into a tree in the front yard of a home.

As many as 15 shots were fired, police said -- just feet away from homes with sleeping families.

As those shots rang out, someone in the neighborhood looked out the window and spotted two suspects running from the scene. Investigators said this was critical information in helping police track down the suspects.

The witness said both suspects were dressed in all black.

Officers quickly created a perimeter in the area and began searching.

A K-9 and an HPD helicopter, which managed to spot an area about two blocks away where body heat was detected, were deployed.

The young suspects were found hiding under a car and eventually surrendered to police, investigators said.

"They were under vehicles in the carport. They were hiding under vehicles. So we started giving voice commands, fox (the helicopter) was up above, got the heat signal, and the K-9 was right there as they gave the voice commands. The suspects came out and surrendered," an HPD officer at the scene said.

The two young suspects were placed in the back of police vehicles at the scene.

Detectives were searching the area for any weapons that may have been used in the shooting. They said they found multiple shell casings in the middle of the street.

"This is not necessarily a high-crime area. No, it's not. I wouldn't say it's unusual. It happens. But sometimes it's random. It's not every Friday night it happens. It's sporadic, but this is normally a good area," the officer said.

Investigators were working to determine the motive in the shooting. It was unclear if it was a targeted attack or random.

