Man shot and killed after argument at NE Harris Co. barbecue

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother was inside a northeast Harris County home when her adult son was shot and killed while barbecuing Sunday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., police say the suspect got into an argument with the victim on Easthampton Drive near West Village.



The man, who police say is about 50 years old, was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the shooter fled the scene.

Police have yet to release information on the suspect.

Authorities are working to interview witnesses and determine the identification of the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentbbqshootingman shotbarbecue
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newborn baby dropped off at fire station in Crosby
Experts say there's 80% chance of storm in Gulf of Mexico
SPONSORED: Kick Off Summer with Katherine's Sheet Pan Salmon Fajitas!
Wanted man accused in deadly shooting at business parking lot
Autopsy of George Floyd's body to be released today
At least 11 die in flooding in El Salvador after tropical storm
A few cooling downpours today
Show More
George Floyd's son joins Texas protesters in demonstration
8th grader uses chore money to help feed families in need
Protests force Walmart, Apple, others to close stores
NYC mayor's daughter among 345 protesters arrested at George Floyd rally
Semi-truck drives through crowd of protesters in Minneapolis
More TOP STORIES News