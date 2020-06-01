Man shot and killed after argument at NE Harris Co. barbecue

Press briefing from Homicide Sergeant Jason Brown on fatal shooting at the 5700 block of East Hampton Dr. #HouNews https://t.co/p7IP4bOCkL — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 1, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother was inside a northeast Harris County home when her adult son was shot and killed while barbecuing Sunday night.Around 9:30 p.m., police say the suspect got into an argument with the victim on Easthampton Drive near West Village.The man, who police say is about 50 years old, was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the shooter fled the scene.Police have yet to release information on the suspect.Authorities are working to interview witnesses and determine the identification of the suspect.