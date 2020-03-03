Suspect charged with capital murder in scrap metal worker's 2018 death

Authorities have arrested a man they say shot and killed a metal scrap employee during a robbery in northeast Harris County.

The sheriff's office says 37-year-old Courtney Cortez Hall was arrested and charged in connection with the Nov. 5, 2018 shooting at the B&M scrap metal place along the Eastex Freeway.

The morning of the shooting, 40-year-old Magdaleno Ramos was unloading metal scrap from a car when Hall approached him and shot him before entering the pay station office, according to authorities.

SEE ALSO: Possible suspect in custody after man shot to death in apparent robbery in NE Harris County

Hall is accused of taking money from the office and trying to take a customer's car at gunpoint. After he failed at stealing the car, Hall fled on foot.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators received information that led to Hall's arrest on Monday. Hall is waiting for arraignment at a detention facility.

It is unknown if Hall is the suspect that was taken into custody in 2018 after the shooting.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
robberyman killedman shotarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News