Shooting/Homicide: 12300 Fondren. Male was shot multiple times and pronounce deceased. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 24, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death outside a food store in southwest Houston, police said.At around 10 p.m. on Saturday, authorities said the victim got into an argument with the suspect outside the store on West Airport near Fondren.The victim was shot multiple times and the suspect took off, police said.Officials said several people saw what happened, but no one wanted to give any information.