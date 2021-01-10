Man shot after firing at bar for kicking him out

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man kicked out of a bar for being underage decided to get revenge by firing shots at the place only to be shot by someone inside, according to police.It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the Exclusive Bar Lounge in the 8300 block of Gulf Freeway.The suspect tried to get into the bar, but management made him leave after they said he wasn't old enough to enter, Houston police said. He went to his car, got a gun and started shooting from the parking lot.A man inside fired back, injuring the suspect. Police said the man inside left the scene. The suspect was in serious condition but was stable at a hospital.No one else was injured in the incident. It wasn't clear why the bar was open after hours or what charges the suspect faces.