Man sentenced to 25 years for 2016 chase that killed Bellaire police officer

A jury has returned a 25 year prison sentence for a man convicted of killing Bellaire Police officer Anthony Zarate.

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the death of a Bellaire police officer.

Dante Moore was found guilty of evading arrest, resulting in the death of Officer Marco Antonio Zarate in July 2016.

At the time of the incident, Officer Zarate was flagged down at a Target parking lot and was alerted of two shoplifting suspects. Zarate conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, which later took off.

The officer went after the car but lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a landscaper's trailer.

Moore's twin brother is also charged in connection with Zarate's death.

