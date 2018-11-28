One person was hurt after a man apparently slammed his SUV into his neighbor's home in southeast Houston and ran off.It happened in the 900 block of Wavecrest Lane just after 11 p.m.The nephew of the man who was injured told ABC13 that he saw the neighbor across the street put the SUV in reverse and drive straight back into the house, damaging the study."My uncle was in the room and got hit," Mohammad Barlas said.Barlas said his uncle was praying on the couch when the SUV came crashing into the house and he became trapped under the vehicle.Barlas said his aunt and 10-year-old cousin were also in the house, but they were unharmed. His uncle was hit in the leg and was taken to the hospital.Police said the neighbor is nowhere to be found. He will be charged for failing to stop and render aid if he is found.