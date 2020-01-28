Child sexually assaulted by man posing as modeling agent, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in League City are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a child he lured in by pretending to be a model agent.League City police say on Dec. 8, 2019, the victim was contacted by a person using the LIKEE app under the pretense of becoming a model.At 11:37 a.m. that day, police say the child gave his or her address through the app believing the suspect was a representative from the modeling company.According to police, surveillance video footage given to police showed a man arriving at the victim's home around 11:52 a.m. He was seen driving a dark-colored car, believed to be a 2014 or 2015 Hyundai Accent hatchback.The suspect entered the home and assaulted the child, police said.If you think that you know the identity of the suspect, please contact LCPD Detective Tisdale at 281-338-4189 or by email at Recie.Tisdale@LCPD.com.