San Antonio man ordered to pay nearly $9 million for breaking up man's marriage

EMBED </>More Videos

A North Carolina judge ordered a massive payout for a San Antonio man for having an affair with a woman who was married. (KTRK)

DURHAM, North Carolina (KTRK) --
A judge says a Texas man's affair with a North Carolina man's wife should cost him nearly $9 million.

The Herald-Sun of Durham reports that Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson awarded Keith King $8.8 million in compensatory and punitive damages Thursday from Francisco Huizar III.

King had sued Huizar for, among other complaints, criminal conversation and alienation of affection. North Carolina is one of a few states where jilted spouses can sue affair partners.

King claims his marriage was destroyed by Huizar's wrongful and malicious actions.

King used text messages, Facebook posts, phone records and hotel receipts to prove Huizar ended his relationship with his wife.

Attorney Joanne Foil says the affair and an alleged assault by Huizar cost King's company, BMX Stunt Shows, revenue and an employee, as his wife worked for the company.

Huizar's attorney, Cheri Patrick, says the Kings' marriage was damaged before Huizar met the wife at a BMX show. Patrick says King was controlling and manipulative.

Huizar plans to appeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
divorcemarriagetexas newsu.s. & worldcheatingNorth CarolinaSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen killed after 17-year-old driver loses control, hits tree
Woman crashes ambulance she allegedly stole from Ben Taub
'Whites only' graffiti found on school track in Tomball
Dad working 3 jobs surprises teen daughter with dream dress
Boy with Down syndrome loses Woody doll at Astros game
Homeless Texas A&M graduate hands out resumes on the street
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with a delicious discount!
Show More
Simone Biles wins first competition since 2016 Olympics
Swimmers and surfers flee water as shark devours seal
5-year-old girl finds human severed leg in lake
Father accused of keeping kids in 'dungeon'
Mother of 2 beaten over shopping cart in Walmart parking lot
More News