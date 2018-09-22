Man on stolen bike leads police on slow-speed chase

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --Tomball police shared dashcam video on social media showing a man leading them on a slow-speed chase on a stolen bike.
The pursuit happened in the south side of Tomball on Sept. 18.
Police say they responded to a theft call and began to follow Kunta Turk on the stolen bike.
The video shows cars swerving off the road in an effort to avoid hitting the biker.
Turk was seen waiving a knife at officers, and he reportedly made a phone call during the chase.
He was eventually tackled off the bike and arrested for evading and theft.