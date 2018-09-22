Man on stolen bike leads police on slow-speed chase

Tomball police shared dashcam video on social media showing a man leading them on a slow-speed chase on a stolen bike.The pursuit happened in the south side of Tomball on Sept. 18.Police say they responded to a theft call and began to follow Kunta Turk on the stolen bike.The video shows cars swerving off the road in an effort to avoid hitting the biker.Turk was seen waiving a knife at officers, and he reportedly made a phone call during the chase.He was eventually tackled off the bike and arrested for evading and theft.