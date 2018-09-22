Man on stolen bike leads police on slow-speed chase through Tomball

EMBED </>More Videos

Man on stolen bike leads police on slow-speed chase

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
Tomball police shared dashcam video on social media showing a man leading them on a slow-speed chase on a stolen bike.

The pursuit happened in the south side of Tomball on Sept. 18.

Police say they responded to a theft call and began to follow Kunta Turk on the stolen bike.

The video shows cars swerving off the road in an effort to avoid hitting the biker.

Turk was seen waiving a knife at officers, and he reportedly made a phone call during the chase.

He was eventually tackled off the bike and arrested for evading and theft.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasebikesTomball
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Superintendent resigns after racist comment about black quarterbacks
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
Houston West Nile patient taken off ventilator 1 month later
Toronto businessman brings sex robot brothel to the Galleria area
Man shot to death at block party in east Houston
Weekend Weather
Wet and stormy weekend ahead
Cruz and O'Rourke land punches during testy 1st debate
Show More
Father and son charged with killing man over fight about trash
8 families displaced where apartment erupts in flames
Pasadena bus driver out to make streets safer for kids
Columbia HS student arrested with gun at football game
ABC13's Game of the Week: Fort Bend Marshall at Manvel
More News