Man officially declared innocent after being wrongly convicted of HPD officer's murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Alfred Brown, a man convicted in a 15-year-old murder case of a Houston police officer and a mother of two, has been officially declared innocent, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.Brown was released from prison in 2015 after 10 years on death row. But at the time, he was not declared innocent.Friday morning, special prosecutor John Raley gave a report on Brown's case explaining what led to Brown's initial conviction and why he is innocent.Raley said that the grand jury was abusive and offensive, with one woman being threatened with sexual assault in prison if she didn't tell grand jurors what they wanted to hear.Another woman was threatened with having her children taken away and jailed for several weeks until she told the story that former Assistant Harris County District Attorney Dan Rizzo wanted her to tell.Brown was convicted in 2005 based on the concealed evidence. He was released from prison after that key evidence was discovered.Raley said the case against Brown had only continued to grow weaker."There is no evidence sufficient for a reasonable juror to find that he is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, which is the legal definition of innocence. Alfred Dewayne Brown is innocent as a matter of law," Raley said.Brown was accused of killing veteran Houston police officer Charles Clark in 2003 during a robbery at a check cashing place. A store clerk, Alfredia Jones, also was killed.Brown had always maintained that he wasn't at the scene."The thrust of the report is Alfred Dewayne Brown. The evidence shows that he was not present at the crime scene and therefore, is actually innocent of the charges against him. (He) could not have been guilty of the murder of Officer Clark. It had to have been someone else," Raley said.Two other people were convicted in the case and remain in prison.Dashan Vadell Glaspie was convicted of aggravated robbery as part of a plea agreement and is serving a 30-year sentence.Elijah Dwayne Joubert was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death. He remains on death row.It is a high bar to declare someone actually innocent - even someone already freed from prison. But more than 100 exonerees have been paid for their wrongful convictions.