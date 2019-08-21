Man licked Blue Bell ice cream at Walmart in Port Arthur for Facebook likes, dad says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5380893" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have identified the ice cream licking suspect as a juvenile from San Antonio.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KTRK) -- A man seen on video licking a tub of ice cream at a Walmart in Port Arthur, Texas, ended up buying that exact product, the store confirms.In the video recorded Monday night, the man opens the container, licks the ice cream and puts it back in the freezer.The video was posted on social media for everyone to see, including police."We take it very, very seriously. I know the district attorney takes it very seriously. So hopefully in the next 24 hours, we'll have all our evidence gathered, and we'll walk it over to the district attorney's office," said Det. Mike Hebert with the Port Arthur Police Department.The evidence will include surveillance video that Walmart says shows the man taking the ice cream and purchasing it.The man and his father also returned to Walmart to show officers his receipt for the ice cream. The man's father says his son was just trying to get Facebook likes.This incident comes after a girl from San Antonio licked a Blue Bell ice cream tub and placed it back in a store freezer in Lufkin just last month.She's a juvenile, so her identity was not released. The case was turned over to the juvenile courts. She is not expected to face adult charges.