Man licked Blue Bell ice cream at Walmart in Port Arthur for Facebook likes, dad says

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KTRK) -- A man seen on video licking a tub of ice cream at a Walmart in Port Arthur, Texas, ended up buying that exact product, the store confirms.

In the video recorded Monday night, the man opens the container, licks the ice cream and puts it back in the freezer.

The video was posted on social media for everyone to see, including police.

"We take it very, very seriously. I know the district attorney takes it very seriously. So hopefully in the next 24 hours, we'll have all our evidence gathered, and we'll walk it over to the district attorney's office," said Det. Mike Hebert with the Port Arthur Police Department.

The evidence will include surveillance video that Walmart says shows the man taking the ice cream and purchasing it.

The man and his father also returned to Walmart to show officers his receipt for the ice cream. The man's father says his son was just trying to get Facebook likes.

This incident comes after a girl from San Antonio licked a Blue Bell ice cream tub and placed it back in a store freezer in Lufkin just last month.

She's a juvenile, so her identity was not released. The case was turned over to the juvenile courts. She is not expected to face adult charges.

Blue Bell licking: Teen will not face adult charges in viral ice cream stunt
EMBED More News Videos

Police have identified the ice cream licking suspect as a juvenile from San Antonio.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas newsblue bellice cream
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy constable saved by bulletproof vest during shooting
Former Texans player accused of trespassing in woman's home
Rain chance goes down Wednesday, back up this weekend
Homeless man on I-10 with giant sign seeking 'better things'
Looking for a new job? See who's hiring in Conroe
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 28 cast revealed
Dogs used for breeding rescued from filthy living conditions
Show More
Deputy accused of helping girlfriend in bikini avoid arrest
Man accused of killing girlfriend returns to Houston after arrest
Ind. man accused of million-dollar scam using fake bar codes
Typhoon Texas hosts discount days for military and teachers
The Polar Express is coming to Galveston
More TOP STORIES News