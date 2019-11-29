Man killed in east Harris County Thanksgiving shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man shot at a Thanksgiving gathering in east Harris County has died.

Police say the suspect in the shooting got into an altercation with a female when the man intervened, and was killed.

He was shot around midnight at a house near Hershe Street and Manor Street. They say he was found lying in a ditch.

Police say there were children at the gathering.

Deputies found the gun used in the shooting and have taken one person into custody.

They are unsure at this time if the suspect or victim lived at the residence.

No one else was hurt.
