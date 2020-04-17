Man killed in accidental shooting at home in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed in an accidental shooting Thursday night in west Houston, police say.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Upland Lakes Drive, not far from the Katy Freeway.

Police say it looks like the victim, who was in his 20s, and his friends were playing with a gun when it went off.

Authorities are talking to the friends about what happened, but it's not clear if anyone will be charged.
