Man shot and killed tried to escape through bathroom window: Family

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family members of 19-year-old Juan Carlos Jimenez have been grieving the loss of their baby brother for several days now. He was shot and killed Thursday night in front of their mother's home in southeast Houston.

"He was very much loved, spoiled by all of his siblings," said his sister, Jovanna Jimenez.

Juan's body was found just under the bathroom window. His family said he was with two friends and his girlfriend in the home, when a shooter in a black hoodie surprised them by the back door and shot into the home.

RELATED: One man confirmed dead in SE Houston shooting

His family says everyone scattered and they believe their brother tried to escape with his girlfriend by climbing through the bathroom window.

"(The shooter) must have been pulling out of the driveway and saw him coming out the window," Jovanna said.

The girlfriend told the family she heard three shots, then saw the getaway vehicle.

"(This was) 100 percent unexpected. Nothing we had prepared for," said Jovanna. "No mother should bury their child."

The family believes Juan may have known the shooter. They know someone out there knows why he was shot.

"If anybody knows anything, come forward. Just be honest, tell the truth," she said.

"We're going to get to the bottom of this. He's going to pay for what he did and I want to know why. This is unreal and doesn't make sense to me I want to know why," said his sister Ashley Jimenez.

The family has created a GoFundMe to pay for burial services, if the public would like to help.

If you know anything, call the Houston Police Department.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingteen shotteen killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man's relatives find loved one and woman dead in home
Suite playoff seats free to elected officials: Who's on the list?
Alvin man says 'psychotic' cow nearly killed him
Maleah Davis' 'airway restricted' when she died: Documents
Man on trial for killing his wife didn't hire lawyer
Halloween chill! High temp could be coldest since 1925
Navy veteran in wheelchair found beaten to death
Show More
Women flash Gerrit Cole during Game 5, get banned indefinitely
Watch the new trailer for 'The Mandalorian' Star Wars series on Disney+
Celebrate with caution around potential World Series clincher: HPD
Powerful earthquake shakes southern Philippines
NICU babies dress up for Halloween in adorable photoshoot
More TOP STORIES News