Man killed after crashing into father, son in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed in a car accident Friday evening in Southeast Houston, Houston police said.



Around 5:02 p.m., officers were notified about a car wreck in the 6100 block of Griggs Rd.

A man in a Toyota Yaris was turning left but made the turn in front of oncoming traffic, according to HPD.

A truck carrying a father and son smashed into the car, causing the two vehicles to hit a food truck.

The man driving the car was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The father driving the truck was not hurt, while his son was taken to the hospital after suffering minor injuries.
