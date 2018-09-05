DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --Police have detained a "ranting" man accused of crashing a pickup truck into a Fox affiliate television station building in downtown Dallas during a live newscast.
According to KDFW-TV, the man repeatedly rammed his pickup into a portion of the building with floor to ceiling windows, then got out of his vehicle and started ranting.
Police say the man had 'mental issues' and said people were trying to kill him. He also apparently wanted extra media coverage of a 2012 officer-involved shooting.
Individual in custody for incident at @fox4 had mental issues and indicated “people were trying to kill him”. Also apparently wanted additional media attention to an officer-involved shooting from 2012 in neighboring county.— Maj. Max Geron (@MaxDPD) September 5, 2018
Emergency responders were called to the scene at about 6 a.m.
Dispatcher audio recorded, "We believe it is intentional. He is purposefully ramming his vehicle now."
When police came into contact with the man, they say he was in an agitated state, rambling and talking nonsense.
Bomb unit officers are investigating a suspicious bag the man left at the scene.
The TV station says most of their employees were evacuated from the building. Anchors who continued on the air through the 7 a.m. newscast, despite the crash, say nobody was hurt.
Streets around the building were shut down to traffic during the investigation.
Police are not releasing the man's name at this time. He was taken to Parkland Hospital for treatment.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.