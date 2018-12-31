Man injured trying to save pet from deadly pit bull attack

EMBED </>More Videos

Man mauled attempting to save dog from Pit Bulls: Maggie Kent reports on Action News at 11 p.m., December 29, 2018

By
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Jason Colucci's Bichon Frise 'Champ' was a well-loved and cherished furry family member.

On December 26, Colucci was walking Champ when he says they were attacked by two pit bulls that jumped from a neighbor's first-floor window.

Collucci said the minutes stretched on as he was being attacked. He ran inside, trying to protect Champ and call for help.

Man tries to save pet from deadly Pit Bull attack in Northeast Philadelphia: Maggie Kent reports on Action News at 5 p.m., December 29, 2018



"I was running, kicking -- just trying anything I could," said Colucci. "Came here screaming for my life, banging, saying someone God please help me."

Colucci's landlord tried to intervene and was also bitten. They said the two dogs were only satisfied after the small dog's death.

"At one point I thought my thumb was going to be ripped completely off, as it was in the mouth of a pit bull," he said. "There was nothing I could do. They took my dog's life."

When help did arrive, they grabbed the dogs.

"The police finally got the dogs into the police car and then I was taken to Torresdale Hospital," said Colucci.

Colucci suffered defensive wounds to his arms and hands.

Although he was told the dogs would be quarantined for one week, at least one is reportedly back at home in the very same window they jumped out of.

Animal control has not responded to requests for comments as of this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dog attackpit bull attackanimal attacku.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 shot and 3 dead after home invasion in east Houston
Photo released of suspect in deadly shooting
Johnsonville sausage patties recalled in contamination concern
Could Trump's announcement signal possible end of shutdown?
Damage reported as strong gusty winds enter Houston area
Diet Coke announces two new flavors for the new year
Cold and windy
PayPal offers advances for government workers during shutdown
Show More
Disney cruises will sail from Galveston for another decade
66 killed after massive oil pipeline explosion in Mexico
Police track down man who stole family's dog during break-in
Kenneth Faried agrees to Nets buyout ahead of joining Rockets
Super Blood Wolf Moon to grace the sky Sunday
More News