Man dies after being hit by 2 cars while pushing shopping cart on East Freeway feeder

Fatality Crash: East Fwy feeder (inbound) @ Port. One confirmed. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 26, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say the case of a man killed when he was hit by two vehicles will be treated as an unfortunate accident.Houston police responded to a report of a man struck by a car around 10 p.m. Wednesday.Police say the man was pushing a shopping cart on the feeder road of I-10, the East Freeway near Wayside Drive when he was run over.The impact sent his body flying into the path of a second vehicle.Both drivers are cooperating with police. Police say neither driver shows signs of intoxication.Officers say the road was poorly lit. The drivers are not expected to face any charges.