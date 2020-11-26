Man dies after being hit by 2 cars while pushing shopping cart on East Freeway feeder

Houston police responded to a report of a man struck by a car around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the man was pushing a shopping cart on the feeder road of I-10, the East Freeway near Wayside Drive when he was run over.
Fatality Crash: East Fwy feeder (inbound) @ Port. One confirmed. #hounews CC8— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 26, 2020
The impact sent his body flying into the path of a second vehicle.
Both drivers are cooperating with police. Police say neither driver shows signs of intoxication.
Officers say the road was poorly lit. The drivers are not expected to face any charges.