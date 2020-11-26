Man dies after being hit by 2 cars while pushing shopping cart on East Freeway feeder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say the case of a man killed when he was hit by two vehicles will be treated as an unfortunate accident.

Houston police responded to a report of a man struck by a car around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man was pushing a shopping cart on the feeder road of I-10, the East Freeway near Wayside Drive when he was run over.



The impact sent his body flying into the path of a second vehicle.

Both drivers are cooperating with police. Police say neither driver shows signs of intoxication.

Officers say the road was poorly lit. The drivers are not expected to face any charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashhouston police departmentcar accidentpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashpedestrians
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family prays DNA evidence might finally bring killer to justice
20,000 free Thanksgiving meals at George R. Brown Center
Man found shot to death in middle of street in NW Harris County
San Antonio issues Thanksgiving weekend curfew
Man dies on impact when he slams truck into tree in Clear Lake
Supreme Court rules against NY restrictions on houses of worship
Attending a gathering? Assess your COVID risk here
Show More
Woman's Hospital of Texas changes its visitation policy
2nd stimulus should come before January, UH professor says
Street flooding and tornadoes possible after Thanksgiving
Boy who lost both parents to virus gets worldwide support
Woman says catching blood clot saved her life
More TOP STORIES News