Man gets 274 years in prison for raping 7 women

TUCSON, Arizona -- A serial rapist in Arizona has been handed a 274-year prison sentence for raping seven women.

Nathan Loebe was found guilty in February of 20 counts, ranging from stalking to kidnapping to sexual assault.

Loebe refused to look at anyone as he was sentenced.

His lawyers tried to delay the sentencing by filing a last minute motion, but it was denied by the judge.

Over the course of the day's testimony, women took the stand explaining the trauma he's caused them, but expressing relief that he won't be able to hurt anyone else.

"You have a daughter. I thank God you won't be close to her, get to know her," one victim said. "She won't know who you are. She's safe from you like the rest of us."

Loebe was wanted on similar charges in other states.

Investigators in Kentucky said he tried to lure women by pretending to be an actor from the 1980s sitcom "Family Ties."

