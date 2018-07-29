Man found shot to death near bus stop in north Houston

Police are searching for witnesses to help them find out who shot and killed a man in north Houston Sunday morning.Police responded to a shooting call on Rushcreek and Northborough around 12 a.m.Authorities say they received a call from an apartment manager about shots being fired just before midnight.Officers found a man shot to death next to a bus stop.Investigators told Eyewitness News that the man did have a weapon in his possession, but they were not sure if he fired any shots with it.