Man found shot to death near bus stop in north Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Man found shot to death near bus stop in north Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for witnesses to help them find out who shot and killed a man in north Houston Sunday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call on Rushcreek and Northborough around 12 a.m.

Authorities say they received a call from an apartment manager about shots being fired just before midnight.

Officers found a man shot to death next to a bus stop.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that the man did have a weapon in his possession, but they were not sure if he fired any shots with it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedman shotHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Thieves use forklift to attempt to steal ATM from Wells Fargo
Masked men pistol-whip woman during home invasion
4-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in a pool
Robbery attempt mistaken for shooting at South Texas mall
Neighbor shot and killed helping teen during attempted robbery
Residents return to nursing home after fire causes evacuations
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Girl's surprise birthday party ends in stabbing
Show More
Jose Altuve placed on 10-day disabled list
Good Samaritans help police officers after serious crash
2-year-old boy falls into septic tank
Houston's Texas-shaped lazy river now open to the public
Man charged with beating 3-week-old son to death
More News