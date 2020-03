Homicide Investigators are headed to scene where a deceased male has been found inside parked vehicle at 1000 Greens Road. #HouNews



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 7, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a parked car Saturday morning.Authorities said two witnesses called and said a man was unresponsive inside of a vehicle located at 1000 Greens Road around 6:00 a.m.When police arrived, they spotted a bullet hole in the window and realized the man was dead.Investigators are working to determine how many times the man was shot.