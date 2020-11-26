Man found shot to death in middle of street in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found shot to death in the middle of the street Thursday in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Deputies found him around 5:50 a.m. in the 13600 block of Wimbledon Oaks Drive.

The man was described by authorities as a Black man in his late 20s.

A man in a Black four-door sedan exited the vehicle and approached the victim outside of his house and shot him, according to deputies.

Deputies said this was not a random act, and the victim may have known the shooter.

