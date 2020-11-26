Man found shot to death in middle of street in NW Harris County

@HCSOTexas deputies are at the 13600 blk of WImbledon Oaks Dr. Initial info: Upon arrival, units found a male in the middle of the street who appeared to have been shot. The front door to his residence was found to be kicked in. Male was pronounced deceased at the scene.#HouNews pic.twitter.com/j75NLfK9oA — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 26, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found shot to death in the middle of the street Thursday in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies.Deputies found him around 5:50 a.m. in the 13600 block of Wimbledon Oaks Drive.The man was described by authorities as a Black man in his late 20s.A man in a Black four-door sedan exited the vehicle and approached the victim outside of his house and shot him, according to deputies.Deputies said this was not a random act, and the victim may have known the shooter.