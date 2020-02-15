Man found shot to death in middle of street in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the middle of the road Friday night.

Houston police found the body on North Main near East 44th just before 10 p.m.

Authorities found multiple shell casings next to the body, but they have little else information to go on.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Store clerk shot trying to stop robbery suspect in SE Houston
Americans on quarantined ship set to fly home: US Embassy
Great weekend, cold rain returns next week
Family of man killed beg hit-and-run driver to come forward
Warrant issued for former teacher accused of touching 9-year-old
Snorkeling excursion leaves grandmother dead, family outraged
Mardi Gras season is here! See how Galveston celebrates
Show More
Truck with raw sewage rolled over across outbound US 59
What to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend
US border agents to pursue migrants in 'sanctuary' cities
Taco Bell manager shot by ex who stalked her, police say
36-year-old man missing in League City since Monday
More TOP STORIES News