Man found shot to death in driver's seat of car outside Humble apartments

EMBED </>More Videos

Man found dead in driver's seat outside apartment

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
One man was found shot and killed inside a car parked outside an apartment complex on Wilson Road in Humble.

Witnesses heard three to five shots around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead in the driver's seat of the car. The victim's identity has not been released.

Witnesses told officers they also saw a dark-colored sedan leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

Right now, police don't know who killed the victim or why.

If anyone has any information, they're asked to contact Detective Scott at 281-319-9717.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingHumble
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chris Watts admits to killing wife out of rage in new tapes
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
Man found shot to death in parking lot in Channelview
Teens home alone hide in closet while burglar breaks in
3 people killed, 8 injured during chase involving border agents
Buc-ee's legendary bathrooms are going high-tech
Letter to Santa ends up at a bar, but wishes still come true
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
Show More
Former NFL player pens book with young cancer patient
Suspects who stole woman's car tied to other crimes: Police
FAST AND FURIOUS: Legal street racing comes to Baytown Friday
Man kills woman with hammer after she refuses sex: Police
Brain tumor survivor to donate kidney to co-worker's husband
More News