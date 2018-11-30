One man was found shot and killed inside a car parked outside an apartment complex on Wilson Road in Humble.Witnesses heard three to five shots around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.When officers arrived, they found the man dead in the driver's seat of the car. The victim's identity has not been released.Witnesses told officers they also saw a dark-colored sedan leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.Right now, police don't know who killed the victim or why.If anyone has any information, they're asked to contact Detective Scott at 281-319-9717.