Man found hiding in attic after challenging officers to find him in Wharton

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have arrested a man who attempted to play a game of hide-and-seek with officers in Wharton.Jason San Miguel, who was wanted for burglary, allegedly told detectives that they would not be able to find him, and that he would turn himself in when he was ready.Wharton officers shared Miguel's picture on their Facebook page, saying in part, "What Jason forgot was that our department is more than 18,000 strong because each of you made the choice to police with us. Together we're a team that not even Gerrit Cole can strikeout."A few hours later, Miguel was found hiding in the attic of his home.