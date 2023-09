Investigation underway after man found dead under bridge in downtown Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in downtown Houston, police said.

A man, believed to be in his 50s, was found dead underneath a bridge at 801 McKee Street near Elysian Street at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Houston police said.

It's unclear how the man died. HPD said no other information was immediately available.