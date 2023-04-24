Montgomery County deputies investigating man found shot to death in Porter as homicide

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County sheriff's deputies are working to figure out what happened to a man found dead in Porter.
Deputies responded to a call about a suicide at 23000 Holly Ridge Road, near FM-1314 and Sorters Road, at 9:25 p.m. Sunday.
At the scene, deputies found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
Although the initial call was about a suicide, deputies said a preliminary investigation indicated it was actually a homicide.
The investigation into exactly what happened to the man is ongoing.
Deputies did not provide any information on a possible suspect or motive in the man's death.