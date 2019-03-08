Father found dead after allegedly shooting wife and son in Tomball

UPDATE: @TomballPD say a man shot his wife and son. They are in the hospital. The man is dead from a gunshot. Police won’t say if he shot himself or someone shot him. Latest on #abc13 coming up at 5! pic.twitter.com/p2YMT4pWAE — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 8, 2019

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead in a Tomball neighborhood after allegedly shooting his wife and son, police say.Officers arrived to a home on McPhail near South Walnut around 10 p.m. Thursday and found the victims with gunshot wounds after receiving numerous calls from neighbors about shots fired.The SWAT team surrounded the home and discovered the father's body in the front yard."Once SWAT got on scene, they assessed the situation. SWAT made entry into the perimeter and immediately noticed a deceased suspect," Tomball Police Lt. Brandon Patin said.One of the victims was taken by an ambulance to the hospital and the other was taken by Life Flight. Their conditions are unknown.It's not clear yet if the father shot himself or if he was shot by someone else.The motive behind the shooting is under investigation.