Man shot at off-duty Humble ISD officer after firing gun at teenage son in Atascocita, Pct. 3 says

Harris Co. Pct. 3 deputies has a message for the man accused of firing five to six shots at his teenage son before firing at an off-duty Humble ISD officer -- turn yourself in.

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight between a man and his teenage son ended with the dad allegedly opening fire on an off-duty Humble ISD officer, according to authorities.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 13000 block of Yaupon Holly Lane in Atascocita's Summerwood neighborhood.

The Harris County Pct. 3 Constable's Office said the father and son were arguing when the father took out his high-powered rifle and fired five to six shots.

At that moment, an off-duty Humble ISD officer got home, saw what as going on, and confronted the father.

Deputies said she told him to drop the gun, then fired at him, At the same time, he fired one shot at the officer, then ran, according to Pct. 3.

"At this time, we don't want to say who he is, but he knows who he is, and he just needs to contact us so we can get his side of the story," Asst. Chief Villarrel said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt by the gunfire.

Pct. 3 said the District Attorney's Office will determine if the father will face charges or not.

