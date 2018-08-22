U.S. & WORLD

Man falls in real hole billed as art piece at museum

EMBED </>More Videos

Man falls down a real hole, mistaken for a realistic-looking painting. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 22, 2018.

An Italian man found out the hard way that a very realistic-looking painting of a black hole was, in fact, an actual black hole.

This after he tumbled eight feet down into the art installation at a Portuguese museum.

The piece, called Descent Into Limbo, features a hole, covered on all sides with extremely black paint, to give the illusion that it has no depth at all.

The museum says there are a number of warnings, telling visitors the hole is real and not to step on it but there are no ropes.

Fortunately, the man who tested the art out is going to be okay.

He's now at home recovering from a back injury.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfall
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun, Mexico
'Crazy Rich Asians' to get a sequel after becoming a box office hit
Debunking head lice myths as your child returns back to school
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect worked under fake name
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
67-year-old man held up for his wallet, phone and bananas
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun, Mexico
How have charities spent Harvey recovery money?
Houston woman secretly records groping incident involving guard
First man-made crystal lagoon in Texas opening on Thursday
2-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in pond
Show More
Voter suppression alleged involving thousands of Houstonians
UH great Rob Gray Jr. gives back as a new Houston Rocket
Grants from donations giving Houston homes needed repairs
Group steals $9,000 worth of high-end eyeglasses in heist
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
More News