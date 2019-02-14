Man facing hate crime after allegedly beating elderly black man

Man facing possible hate crime charges in alleged beating of 92-year-old black man

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston man could face hate crime charges in connection to the beating on an elderly man because his mother is dating a black man.

Albert Gallegos, 21, is charged with injury to the elderly. He's also charged with aggravated assault in another case.

Court documents show that he threatened to kill his mother and her boyfriend.

Police say he randomly beat a 92-year-old black man on Broadway and Brockton on Jan. 8.

The elderly man was reportedly beaten until he was unconscious, police say.

Court documents say Gallegos has a hatred towards black people because of his mother's boyfriend.

Police also said he attacked multiple people because of their skin color.
