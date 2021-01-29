Man dies after double-shooting that injured 5-year-old in Katy area, deputies say

To our community members in the Katy area: @HCSOTexas units are arriving at a shooting scene at the 500 blk of Westgreen. Two people possibly shot, one may be a juvenile. More details to follow. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Y1GdGL5Tyw — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 29, 2021

Preliminary update on Westgreen scene: an adult male has been transported in critical condition, a child (approx 5 yrs) is stable. Unknown suspect(s) fired multiple times at them and fled on foot. No description yet and motive is unknown. If you have info, please call us https://t.co/OXad8tOqt6 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 29, 2021

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in a Katy-area apartment complex after a double-shooting killed a man and injured a 5-year-old Friday afternoon.According to authorities, the shooting took place at 510 Westgreen Boulevard near Taylor High School when a man was at his girlfriend's apartment.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in an update that the suspect reportedly fired at the man multiple times before running away on foot.During a press conference after the shooting, Captain Joe Ambriz with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said when officers arrived, they found a man, who appeared to be in his mid-20s, suffering from multiple bullet wounds.Shortly after, they discovered the injured 5-year-old and an infant nearby.Ambriz said it appears the child was grazed by a bullet while the infant was unharmed.The man was transported by LifeFlight to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.Both children were transported to Memorial Hermann downtown where the infant was additionally checked out as a precautionary measure.As of now, investigators aren't sure of the relation between the man and the children, but the apartment belonged to his girlfriend.School officials at Taylor High School sent an alert to parents regarding the shooting, saying:The cause of the shooting and a description of the suspect have not yet been released.