double shooting

Man dies after double-shooting that injured 5-year-old in Katy area, deputies say

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in a Katy-area apartment complex after a double-shooting killed a man and injured a 5-year-old Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the shooting took place at 510 Westgreen Boulevard near Taylor High School when a man was at his girlfriend's apartment.



Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in an update that the suspect reportedly fired at the man multiple times before running away on foot.

During a press conference after the shooting, Captain Joe Ambriz with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said when officers arrived, they found a man, who appeared to be in his mid-20s, suffering from multiple bullet wounds.

Shortly after, they discovered the injured 5-year-old and an infant nearby.

Ambriz said it appears the child was grazed by a bullet while the infant was unharmed.

The man was transported by LifeFlight to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Both children were transported to Memorial Hermann downtown where the infant was additionally checked out as a precautionary measure.



As of now, investigators aren't sure of the relation between the man and the children, but the apartment belonged to his girlfriend.

School officials at Taylor High School sent an alert to parents regarding the shooting, saying:

"Dear Taylor HS and Nottingham Country Elementary Parents/Guardians and Staff, The District has been informed of a shooting incident that has occurred near the area or THS and NCE. We do not have any additional information about the incident. However, out of an abundance of caution both campuses have been placed on a lockout-- meaning outside visitors are unable to access the building at this time. All students and staff are safe."

The cause of the shooting and a description of the suspect have not yet been released.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonkatychildrenchild injuredhomicide investigationhomicideshootingdouble shootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
Prosecutors accuse Rittenhouse of displaying racist signs at bar
Couple found shot to death at southwest Houston apartment
Family of man who shot man before killing himself has advice
Fight between 2 men ends in murder suicide, deputies say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found during search for Texas A&M Galveston cadet
3rd Houston-area resident arrested in Capitol riot, FBI says
Texan Live's Game of Week: Livingston vs Huffman Hargrave
Rapid weather changes in Houston this weekend
Houston man has double lung transplant after getting COVID-19
Here's how many vaccines have been wasted in Texas
Texas tops the nation in CARES Act fraud
Show More
11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance, Army says
New CDC director extends eviction moratorium due to COVID-19
Houston to schedule 9K vaccine slots in 1st first week of Feb
'Zero interest' to trade Deshaun Watson, Texans GM says
Detailed timeline revealed in missing Missouri City native's case
More TOP STORIES News