Man dies after being shot in car and crashing into family's patio at apartment complex in NW Harris County

By
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a driver who was shot crashed at an apartment complex and died in northwest Harris County.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots followed by a crash at the Excelsior on the Park Apartments at 14300 Ella near Rushworth.

A viewer shared video showing the car on its side right after it crashed into the patio area around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

"Me and my kids and my husband were asleep and all we heard were four gunshots. I look downstairs and the car is flipped over in my patio. And the man, they were trying to get him out, he was unresponsive," said Stephanie Flowers.



The victim died at the hospital. He is described as a 30-year-old black man.

No one at the apartment complex was hurt.

There's no word yet on any suspects or what led to the shooting.



If you have any information about the deadly shooting, you're urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.

