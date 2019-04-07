Man dead after head on collision with wrong-way driver near west Mount Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Early Sunday morning, deputies responded to a car crash near 249 and west Mount Houston Road in north Harris County.Witnesses say they saw a black GMC SUV traveling eastbound on the roadway, and a gray Chevrolet Impala traveling westbound.Suddenly, the black SUV entered the westbound lanes while traveling into oncoming traffic.They then collided with the Impala head on.The driver of the gray Impala died at the scene.Deputies describe the driver of the black GMC as a Hispanic male. He was transported to Ben Taub Hospital along with a passenger.According to officials, the driver is in good condition while his passenger has critical injuries.Authorities say the driver of the black SUV had high levels of intoxication and will be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital. He will be charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter.He could possibly face another manslaughter charge if the passenger in his vehicle dies.