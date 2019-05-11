Man collapses and dies after being shot during fight at gas station in northeast Harris County

Deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death in a gas station parking lot in northeast Harris County.

Authorities were called just before 4 a.m. Saturday for multiple gun shots at the Chevron located in the 14000 block of the Eastex Freeway near Aldine Bender.

Deputies told ABC13 the 25-year-old victim and a suspect were having a conversation by a dumpster at the back corner of the store, when they got into a physical fight.

The suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, officials say. He then took off, running toward Aldine Bender.

Witnesses reported hearing the shots, then seeing the victim run through the parking lot and collapse. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital in Humble, where he died.

No one is in custody.

Investigators plan to check surveillance cameras in the area to see if any of those captured the shooting.
