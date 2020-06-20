coronavirus texas

Houston man climbs length of Mt. Everest in local park for charity

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Spotts Park doesn't look anything like the highest mountain on earth, but that didn't stop Wooch Graff from making it his personal Mount Everest.

Graff spent about 27 hours walking up and down a hill more than 1,000 times at Spotts Park, near Rice Military.


His mission was to go up and down the hill until the length of the distance he walked equaled the height of Mt. Everest, which stands at 29,029 ft. It's to help raise money for Chris Shepherd's charity, Southern Smoke, which aids people in the food and hospitality industry affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To train for this endeavor, Graff took the AC out of his car to get acclimated to the heat.

"I try to make my body as adaptable as possible," he said. "For example, I have taken nothing but cold showers for two years. Every Sunday, I take an ice bath in 32 degree water."

Graff's friends said he had no sleep before the event and even ran through Saturday's morning rain.


RELATED LINKS:

El Bolillo paying it forward to lift spirits and thank community for years of support

The Spot in Galveston put people over profits by rehiring furloughed staff and paid them more
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncharitymoneycoronavirus helpcoronavirus texasmt. everestgood samaritanvolunteerismcovid 19 pandemicfundraiser
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Harris County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
New order requires you to wear masks inside businesses
Houston Astros player tests positive for COVID-19
Pappas will close 5 locations for good due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Downpours possible today as storm chances ramp up
Missing soldier Gregory Morales' remains found, mother says
6 Trump staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Tulsa
Deadly night on Houston roads, 3 dead in separate crashes
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
12-year-old boy missing from Fresno area in Fort Bend County
Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it
Show More
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run in SW Houston
San Marcos closes parks again after COVID-19 case spike
Channelview student earns prestigious Gates scholarship
Trump's Tulsa rally: What to expect today
Weekend travel will be a challenge in Houston
More TOP STORIES News