Houston man climbs length of Mt. Everest in local park for charity

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Spotts Park doesn't look anything like the highest mountain on earth, but that didn't stop Wooch Graff from making it his personal Mount Everest.Graff spent about 27 hours walking up and down a hill more than 1,000 times at Spotts Park, near Rice Military.His mission was to go up and down the hill until the length of the distance he walked equaled the height of Mt. Everest, which stands at 29,029 ft. It's to help raise money for Chris Shepherd's charity, Southern Smoke, which aids people in the food and hospitality industry affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.To train for this endeavor, Graff took the AC out of his car to get acclimated to the heat."I try to make my body as adaptable as possible," he said. "For example, I have taken nothing but cold showers for two years. Every Sunday, I take an ice bath in 32 degree water."Graff's friends said he had no sleep before the event and even ran through Saturday's morning rain.