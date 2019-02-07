Houston police say a man helped catch the teens who stole his car in northeast Houston.Police say a car pulled up, then two teens got out and stole the man's SUV at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The man jumped into another car, followed the two vehicles and called police.Eventually the suspects bailed out of the SUV. One suspect was captured right away and a K-9 found the second suspect.Police say they believe women were involved too, probably in the first vehicle that dropped the teens off. That vehicle was also stolen.