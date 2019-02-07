Man chases, apprehends teens who stole his SUV in northeast Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police say a man helped catch the teens who stole his car early Wednesday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say a man helped catch the teens who stole his car in northeast Houston.

Police say a car pulled up, then two teens got out and stole the man's SUV at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The man jumped into another car, followed the two vehicles and called police.

Eventually the suspects bailed out of the SUV. One suspect was captured right away and a K-9 found the second suspect.

Police say they believe women were involved too, probably in the first vehicle that dropped the teens off. That vehicle was also stolen.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carcar theftauto theftHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HPD motorcycle officer hurt in crash on North Freeway
Masked burglars break into James Avery store in NE Harris Co.
HPD Chief Acevedo testifies about gun control to Congress
USPS honoring military dogs with 2019 stamp collection
Medical assistant gave patients illegal Botox injections: police
Vets bring nearly frozen, unresponsive cat back to life
Gucci pulls 'blackface sweater' from stores after complaints
The 60: STD may be to blame for rise in vocal cord cancer
Show More
Here's a look at the 230 new emojis
Scaffolding collapse injures 3 in downtown Fort Worth
Pasadena ISD worker charged with super aggravated sex assault
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
Dad leaves baby on train after stepping off for smoke break
More News