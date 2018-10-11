Husband charged with murder after allegedly stabbing wife to death

Husband charged with murder after allegedly stabbing HISD bus driver to death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Murder charges are being filed against the man accused of stabbing his wife to death and then carjacking another person on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Kaouta Domingue, was an HISD bus driver.

Prosecutors focused on a different charge Thursday morning when 25-year-old Everett Wright appeared in court.



Authorities say Wright allegedly carjacked another bus driver's red Jeep when they spotted him in the middle of the street near the HISD bus barn on Fairway Drive.

During court, prosecutors said a second witness, who is friends with Wright and Domingue, arrived to the scene and and said, in part, "He (Wright) appeared scared. He said that he was arguing with his wife and it appeared she had an accident."

The woman then told authorities that she witnessed Wright jump into a vehicle and flee the scene.

Wright was not issued a bond after prosecutors pointed out his felony record and voiced their concerns about him being a possible flight risk.

An HISD bus driver was killed by her husband in southeast Houston, police say.

